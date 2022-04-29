Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Rises By 1,578.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,578.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWAHY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 132,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Separately, CLSA raised Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

