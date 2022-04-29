Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Declines By 55.6%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMAW remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

