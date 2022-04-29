Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 213.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 213.7% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FPAFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,281. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

