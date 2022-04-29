Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases By 350.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 350.3% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FFC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 84,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
