Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Decreases By 85.7%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

