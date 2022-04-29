Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 81.7%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. Givaudan has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

