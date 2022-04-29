Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Rises By 932.9%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 932.9% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -1.72. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

