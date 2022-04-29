Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Rises By 932.9%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 932.9% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -1.72. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
