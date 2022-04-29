Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Increases By 2,600.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

