Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declines By 94.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 942.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $66.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.