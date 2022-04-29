Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Drops By 85.7%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KGDEY remained flat at $$171.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $163.36 and a one year high of $388.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.83.

Several research firms recently commented on KGDEY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingdee International Software Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

