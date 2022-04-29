Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Expands By 100.0%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLKNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

