Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 2,025.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

