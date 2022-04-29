Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Expands By 275.0%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOKM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,221. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

