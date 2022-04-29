Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Grows By 463.2%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 463.2% from the March 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. Logan Group has a 12 month low of 0.88 and a 12 month high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.