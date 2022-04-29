Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Grows By 463.2%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 463.2% from the March 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. Logan Group has a 12 month low of 0.88 and a 12 month high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

