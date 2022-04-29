Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Declines By 71.2%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.21. 111,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,481. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.42.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

