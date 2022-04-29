Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Expands By 397.7%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 397.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.