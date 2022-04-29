Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Increases By 300.0%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

