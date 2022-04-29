Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Expands By 500.0%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NCSYF stock remained flat at $$279.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $279.50 and a fifty-two week high of $307.65.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
