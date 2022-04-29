Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Drops By 64.1%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACX. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACX remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 27,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,765. Pioneer Merger has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

