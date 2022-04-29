Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Grows By 271.4%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $19,300,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,565,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,841,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFTA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 50,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,813. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

