Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Decreases By 72.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

