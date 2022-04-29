Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Decreases By 72.8%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.