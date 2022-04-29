Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Expands By 172.7%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB remained flat at $$26.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

