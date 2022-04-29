Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Drops By 75.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Rightmove stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 112,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,993. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

