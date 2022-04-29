Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Drops By 84.5%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems (Get Rating)
