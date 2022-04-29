Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Decreases By 60.5%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 632,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

