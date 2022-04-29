Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declines By 83.3%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Table Trac Company Profile (Get Rating)
