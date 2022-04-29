Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declines By 83.3%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.