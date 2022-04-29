Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 54.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 80,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,226. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

