Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 108.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

