Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 108.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.