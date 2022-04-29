Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Declines By 66.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.09.
Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.