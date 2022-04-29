Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Declines By 66.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

