Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Shutterstock stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

