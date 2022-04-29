Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.93 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

SSTK opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

