SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 258,534 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $19.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

