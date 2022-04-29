Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Silgan by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

