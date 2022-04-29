Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.