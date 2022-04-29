Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 30,918,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,788,637. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 338,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 146,220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,587 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.