SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.34

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 13610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

