SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.34

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 13610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.
About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
