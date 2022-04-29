SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 2,747,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,927. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

