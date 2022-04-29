SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to D at TheStreet

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Shares of SITM opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.56.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after purchasing an additional 823,952 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

