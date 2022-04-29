SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.56. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SiTime by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

