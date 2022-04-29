SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SJW traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,144. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $302,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

