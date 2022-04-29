Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

