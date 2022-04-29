Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 26,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

