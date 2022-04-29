Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$44.29 million for the quarter.

