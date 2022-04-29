Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

