SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 992,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,534. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

