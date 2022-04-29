Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Up 1.5%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.44). 39,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 374,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.43).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.97. The company has a market cap of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29.
About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)
