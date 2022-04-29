Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Up 1.5%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.44). 39,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 374,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.97. The company has a market cap of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29.

About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

