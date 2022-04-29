Smoothy (SMTY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $196,302.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $124,466.00 and $196,302.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.