SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SOBR Safe stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. SOBR Safe has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

