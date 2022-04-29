Societe Generale Increases Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.10

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

