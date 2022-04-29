Societe Generale Lowers Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.